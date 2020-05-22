Kent State University reveals guidelines for planned reopening

The university noted its plans to resume residential living and in-person classes in August

KENT, Ohio (WYTV) – Kent State University provided an update on the steps it’s taking to safely reopen in the fall.

In a letter to students, faculty and staff, the university noted its plans to resume residential living and in-person classes in August.

“Although we will be together in person, there will be notable differences during the next school year. Students will likely enroll in a combination of face-to-face and remotely taught courses. When possible, we will allow faculty who wish to teach in-person to do so, while other professors teach remotely as they desire,” read the letter.

The university may also move to fully-remote instruction for the few remaining days in the semester after Thanksgiving and if the pandemic worsens.

The university released “seven principles,” listed below, which it says are designed to keep students and staff members safe:

Flashes Safe Seven Principles

Face masks or cloth facial coverings are required. The university is working to make face masks available for those who do not have their own.

Community members must rigorously practice hand hygiene and cough etiquette. Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. If soap and water are not available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

All employees will be required to clean and sanitize their workspaces and common spaces throughout the day, between shifts and at the close of each day. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones and keyboards. Classrooms will be cleaned on an enhanced schedule.

Social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced requiring individuals to maintain at least 6 feet of separation from others. Supervisors will be assessing each workspace and classroom to determine an appropriate plan for social distancing in each area. This may include the installation of plexiglass, face shields, modifications to traffic flow and/or changes to work schedules. Replace in-person meetings with video- or tele-conference calls when possible.

All members of the university community must self-monitor daily for symptoms. COVID-19 symptoms including cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fever, chills, muscle pain, sore throat or a new loss of taste or smell. Other less common symptoms have been reported, including gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea. Employees showing symptoms of COVID-19 should leave work immediately and seek medical evaluation by calling your Primary Care Physician, DeWeese Health Center at 330-672-2322 or your local urgent care center. Students showing COVID-19 symptoms should isolate from others immediately and seek medical evaluation by calling DeWeese Health Center at 330-672-2322 or calling your Primary Care Physician. Always call ahead before seeking in-person medical help. Employees and students who are diagnosed with probable or confirmed COVID-19 will be contacted by their local health department and will be given additional guidance and instructions.

For health questions about COVID-19 and safe practices, call University Health Services at 330-672-2322, or after hours contact the Kent State Nurse Line at 330-672-2326. Visit our COVID-19 hub for more information.

As Flashes take care of Flashes, always demonstrate kindness and respect in all that we do.

By June 1, the university will be sharing plans for a phased approach for returning to campuses with students, faculty and staff.