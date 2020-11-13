Kent State Trumbull touts money-saving solar energy project

The solar field will produce 65% of the campus's energy use

CHAMPION, Ohio (WYTV) – Kent State University at Trumbull is installing solar panels in the ground along the Route 82 Bypass Champion exit.

The panels should be finished by spring 2021.

The solar field will produce 65% of the campus’s energy use.

University officials say they’re trying to improve local air quality. They’ll also save money because of the project– about $1.3 million over the next 25 years.

“There are some advantages, and I think a lot of these advantages, beyond saving money and better air quality, are going to be education opportunities for our students,” said Marketing Coordinator Bill Burgess.

Burgess said other Kent State regional campuses are also installing solar power.

The university will save about $6 six million in energy bills overall.