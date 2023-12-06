WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Wednesday evening, the basement of Warren Councilman Pastor Todd Johnson’s church was filled with ideas of what the neighborhood around the church on the southwest side could someday look like.

The basement of Second Baptist Church was filled Wednesday with the drawings of Kent State University architectural students, all with different designs that someday could be incorporated into Warren’s southwest side.

“Especially considering the development out in Lordstown, the development downtown, the Warren West Industrial Park that’s going in the old Westlawn [industrial park] — we’re right in the middle of that,” Johnson said.

A multipurpose building design by student Ryan Forte would go catty-corner from Second Baptist, and it was already considered as one of Warren’s American Rescue Plan projects. Forte was aware of the cost.

“That was the main goal toward the end of the design, to make it more affordable and essential toward the buildup of the church,” Forte said.

Student Abbey McElhaney’s plan was to build a tool/tech exchange hub across from the Highland Terrace Apartments.

“My main goal was to have access to tools, such as any type of power tool, and then technology so students are able to access this and learn and grow,” McElhaney said.

In total, 16 students presented 40 boards of ideas, and Johnson thinks some of them are feasible.

“We think that with all the investment coming into the city … that there’s a good chance that, in some form or fashion, some of these ideas can come about,” Johnson said.

“My job and some of my goals are to find funders for some of these great projects, public and private funds,” said Warren Mayor Doug Franklin. “We do have a public, private partnership, and we’ll be discussing some of this.”

It was also Kent State architecture students who a year ago Thursday presented the city with plans to redevelop the former St. Joseph Hospital property on Tod Avenue, which Franklin says they’re already seeing some movement on.