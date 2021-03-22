Kent State sets homecoming date, Class of 2020 graduation ceremony

Along with homecoming activities, graduates of the Class of 2020 are invited back for a "historic" in-person commencement ceremony

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – Kent State University has set a date for Homecoming Weekend.

That date is set for Saturday, Oct. 2.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, virtual commencement ceremonies were held for the Class of 2020 with a promise to the graduating students that they would be invited back to campus for commencement when it is deemed safe to do so.

“The commencement ceremony will be held outdoors on the Kent Campus,” said Kent State President Todd Diacon in a letter to 2020 graduates inviting them back to their alma mater to celebrate their commencement. “It will be the full and complete celebration you deserve.”