Kent State rally held in support of Asian community

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – Faculty at Kent State University organized a rally Wednesday at the main campus to show support of Asian-Americans and the Asian community in Kent.

Last month, eight people were killed in Atlanta massage parlors, six of whom were Asian-American women. Many around the country are calling it a hate crime based on propaganda surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m so grateful that someone holds everything and brings this up and speaks for us,” said recent graduate Jianhua Shang.

Asian-American members of the Kent State faculty organized the rally where over 100 people turned out for their fellow classmates, professors and neighbors by marching down Main Street. They stopped in front of the campus rock to paint messages of support to the Asian community.

“This is about supporting each other in solidarity. That’s why we started this,” said Professor Gumiko Monobe.

Those who took part were impressed by the gesture and support from the city of Kent and the university.

“We felt like it was very important to come together as a collective group here at Kent State and to show our support,” said Professor Donna Lee.

Monobe hopes that rallies like the one today makes everyone realize that their Asian neighbors and classmates are a part of their community.

“I hope this helps people recognize that Asian background, people as a community member, are included here and to really support each other, not be against each other,” Monobe said.