Kent State issues sweeping vaccine mandate

KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – Kent State University announced Friday that it will require students and all non-union employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by December 20.

Exemptions will be considered for medical and religious reasons, according to Kent State University President Todd Diacon.

Diacon wrote in a letter that “with the Food and Drug Administration’s recent approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine and its expected approval of the Moderna vaccine next month, we now have an official acknowledgment that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at stopping the spread of this deadly virus.”

Diacon said the mandate is for the health and safety of the “Kent State family” and surrounding Northeast Ohio communities.

He said the requirement will be phased in over the fall semester to give everyone time to comply.

“Particularly those who were hesitant and waiting for full FDA approval before getting a shot,” Diacon wrote.

Negotiations are underway with union faculty and staff on the vaccine mandate with the intent to include them as well, Diacon said.

Phasing for the vaccine mandate includes the following plan: