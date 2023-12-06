KENT, Ohio (WKBN) – Students attending Kent State University will have a new major to consider beginning fall 2024.

The new cybercriminolgy major will be offered fully online, in addition to a mostly online delivery at all Kent State campuses.

Trustees said that cybercriminolgy is the practice of investigating and preventing attacks and threats that exploit human or security weaknesses in systems. They said it’s a growing field in the private and public sectors, adding that job postings in the field increased 79% over the past five years.

The School of Multidisciplinary Social Sciences and Humanities within the College of Arts and Sciences will establish the new major, pending final approval of the Ohio Department of Higher Education.