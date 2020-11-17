Kennywood updates policy for parents, guardians of teenagers

Kids age 17 and under must have an adult chaperone with them beginning at 4 p.m.

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WYTV) – Kennywood is changing its policy for parents and guardians at the amusement park.

Kids age 17 and under must have an adult chaperone — someone at least 21 years old — with them beginning at 4 p.m.

If the teen comes into the park before 4 p.m., an adult chaperone needs to join them at 4.

During seasonal events, including Phantom Fright Nights and Holiday Lights, teens must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Children under 13 years old must have an adult with them at all times.

“Please remember that the park is not a daycare facility,” Kennywood says in its updated policy. “Anyone choosing to leave their minors at an amusement park is still responsible for them — in no event does Kennywood assume any such responsibility.”