Right now, the park will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays this summer

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WKBN) – Not all rides will be operating when Kennywood amusement park opens in May.

Park officials announced Tuesday that Noah’s Ark, with its tight spaces, Skycoaster, Thomas Town Play Zone and the Steelers Experience will be closed until further notice.

Kennywood opens May 8.

Right now, the park will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays this summer. They will have reduced hours on the other days of the week.