WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WKBN) – Kennywood Park is changing the name of its popular Phantom Fright Nights.

The event will now be called Phantom Fall Fest and will feature a new lineup of food including turkey legs, pumpkin funnel cakes and seasonal beers.

For the first time ever, the park will be open during the day on weekends.

Phantom Fall Fest starts October 1 and runs through Halloween night.