Kenny G. uses Champion music store for last-minute saxophone repairs

CHAMPION, Ohio (WYTV) – Multi-platinum recording artist Kenny G is playing at Packard Music Hall Saturday night.

Thanks to the work of a local music shop, his signature saxophone will function perfectly.

The artist’s horn broke at his show Friday night in Indiana. When he noticed something was wrong, he came up with a quick fix and finished the show.

He says he began searching for someone to repair his instrument. Frank Fordley from Fordley’s Music in Champion came to the rescue.

“I didn’t know what was wrong — I figured it out during the show — I took an intermission actually. I figured it out and took some duct tape and fixed it but today, Frank just did the real thing. I’m all good to go.”