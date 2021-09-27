Kenny G to play holiday concert in Valley

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Multi-platinum recording artist Kenny G will perform in Warren this holiday season.

A concert is scheduled for 8 p.m. Dec. 13 at Warren Packard Music Hall.

The event is part of the Miracles Holiday and Hits Tour.

Tickets are available for pre-sale on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. online only using the password: PACKARD.

Regular tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. through ticketmaster.com and the Packard Music Hall box office.

Tickets range from $42.50 to $85.00.