HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) — Kennedy Catholic High School in Hermitage held a “Christmas in July” spaghetti dinner fundraiser Sunday.

It was one of the many fundraising events to raise money for the school district post-COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier in the week, the school surpassed its goal of raising $400,000. It’s looking to raise an additional $400,000 dollars by Jan. 1 to make sure they can keep schools open.

“I’m a graduate of the place, it was special then. Then I spent 35 years here and it was special then,” said Peter Iacino, chief executive of Kennedy schools. “And I come back. and I’m only back three weeks and its just been incredible. Everything I thought was good all those years is still here.”



There were raffle baskets, bakes sales, a kids zone and a silent auction.

Kennedy Catholic Schools plans to have more fundraisers before next year.