Keeping Kids Safe: Hidden holiday hazards and safety tips to keep in mind

(WYTV) – It may be the most wonderful time of the year but it can also be the most hazardous.

Between sparkly holiday decorations, festive gatherings with family and friends and brand new toys all over the place, the holidays can pose unusual dangers for young kids.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, an estimated 250 injuries occur each day throughout the holiday season.

Here’s what doctors want you to watch out for.

“Things you want to watch out for are small batteries. Things which can actually fall out very easily. Small pieces of the glass ornaments and a lot of those little clips that can go on with — when you’re putting trees up or you’re putting a wreath up — are those small little spikes, the pinecones, which kids can ingest and actually cause a lot of damage,” said Dr. Purva Grover, Cleveland Clinic.

