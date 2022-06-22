YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The hot weather is causing some summer programs to make schedule adjustments to keep children safe from the heat.

Summer camps are for fun, learning, and sometimes just to race and see who’s the fastest. This year, camps need to find ways to beat the heat.

“t’s the biggest consideration. We do both inside and outdoor activities and alternate between the both of them 45 minutes each,” said Domonique Sak.

Sak coordinates Pete & Penny’s Summer Camps at YSU. There are 28 campers, ages 5 to 12, and the camp is very aware of weather conditions.

“Especially because they’re younger kids between the ages of five and 12, they’ll a bit more sensitive to the sun,” said Sak.

The campers apply sunscreen before going outside. The heat can be even more worrisome than the usual bumps and bruises. Water bottles are everywhere so each camper can stay hydrated. The day’s schedule is set up with the weather in mind, and not wanting too much time in the worst conditions.

“We try to go outside more frequently in the mornings because that’s when a little bit cooler and then try to stay inside in the later half,” said Sak.

Indoor games and activities are ways to avoid overheating in the day’s heat.

Snacks and lunch are important, not only for a break but also to escape the heat. The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, and they even use water balloons, sprinklers or water games to help cool down the campers.

“We also like to keep them in the shade if they are outside. Just so that even if they are outside they have something that’s covering them and letting them cool down a little bit,” said Sak.

Sak also said it’s just as important to emphasize safety as it is education, learning and having fun.

Pete & Penny’s Summer Camps last four more weeks.