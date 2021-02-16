Keep pre-existing medical conditions in mind when heading out into cold weather

People with pre-existing conditions are at an increased risk of heart attack or hypothermia in freezing temperatures

(WYTV) – When you head out the door to clean the snow off your car or shovel your driveway, how often do you think about the effect the cold plays on your pre-existing conditions?

Dr. Robert Moosally, medical director of the Emergency Department at Trumbull Regional, says it should always be on your mind.

People with pre-existing conditions like heart disease are at an increased risk of heart attack or hypothermia in freezing temperatures.

“Gauge yourself. If you start to feel any discomfort or exceptional shortness of breath that doesn’t seem right for the amount of energy you’re exerting, stop. If it doesn’t get any better right away, seek help. You are more at risk for heart attack or lung injury in colder weather like this and it happens very commonly,” he said.

Dr. Moosally added that smokers and people with diabetes are also at an increased risk of developing hypothermia or frostbite.