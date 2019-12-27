Keep babies safe this season from RSV infection

The viral infection is predicted to be severe this year, come early and last longer than usual

(WYTV) — We all know it’s flu season; you’ve been warned to get your vaccine, but another illness that may affect the little ones in your family is on the rise.

This may not be the first warning you’ve heard of for RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus). The reason for that is, the viral infection is predicted to be severe this year, come early and last longer than usual.

Typically, the season that the virus flourishes is November to March or April.

Children under the age of one are most at risk, under six months, even more so.

Experts at Akron Children’s Hospital said they’ve seen children as old as two years with RSV and already this year. They’ve had many babies in the ER for it.

“It can get what’s called bronchiolitis, which is more of a lung infection than an upper respiratory tract infection. It can result in them being hospitalized, and it can potentially be a life-threatening situation for them,” said Leroy Eberly from Akron Children’s Pediatric Hospital.

To lower the risk of children contracting RSV, remember to wash your hands, don’t let other people kiss your baby, touch your baby’s face, and if the person is sick, limit their contact.