K9 assists East Liverpool police, confiscating suspected drugs and money

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – East Liverpool Police Department was able to confiscate more suspected drugs and money Saturday night.

They were successful in locating drugs during traffic stops thanks to the assist from St. Clair PD’s K9, Noras, according to ELPD.

K9 Noras assisted ELPD on two traffic stops Saturday night. The K9 was alerted to the odor of narcotics emitting from both vehicles, police reported.

Results were approximately a combined weight of three ounces of cocaine, meth and marijuana with a large sum of cash.

This gave police enough to obtain a search warrant for the house that both cars were seen leaving.