LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office’s furriest deputy is now much safer while on duty.

K-9 Jimmy is sporting a new vest. It’ll protect him from bullets and from being stabbed.

The Sheriff’s Office posted a picture of Jimmy on its Facebook page Monday.

The post said the vest was donated by Vested Interest in K9s Incorporated. It’s embroidered with “Born to Love Trained to Serve-Loyal Always.”