LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was treated for injuries to her arm after police say she ran from them and a K-9 was used to catch her.

According to a police report, officers tried to pull over 39-year-old Jessica Davis Sunday night on Gypsy Lane after they discovered the car she was driving was reported stolen.

Police say Davis did not stop and snaked around a few streets before she stopped the car on Kennsington Avenue and tried to run away.

The officer deployed his K-9 partner Leo and the dog caught Davis, grabbed her by her arm and held her there until backup units arrived.

A search of the car uncovered a crack pipe and a folded paper with an unknown substance it, according to a police report.

Davis was taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown to get treated for her injuries and then booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of receiving stolen property, failure to comply, resisting arrest and having drug paraphernalia.

Davis was arraigned Monday in Girard Municipal Court where bail was set at $7,500. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 11.

The front-seat passenger of the car, Tarah Lowery, was taken to the Mahoning County Jail on an outstanding warrant for theft.