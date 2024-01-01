CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County man has a date in Campbell Municipal Court Tuesday after a reported scuffle with Campbell police and a K-9 officer that landed him in jail throughout the holiday weekend.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday after officers responded to a report about a suspicious person driving erratically near Dumont Avenue and Gertrude Street, where a woman reported that a man allegedly drove past her house in a Chevy Malibu, yelling out of the window.

According to the police report, officers initiated a chase after spotting the suspect vehicle running a stop sign at Dumont Avenue.

The suspect reportedly got out of the vehicle after pulling into a driveway on Dumont and refused several police commands to get back inside or face the vehicle.

According to the report, the officer scuffled with the driver while trying to arrest him. The officer says the suspect raised his arms and lunged at him before eventually wrestling the suspect to the ground.

When the suspect attempted to get up, a second officer on the scene released his K-9 “Ranger,” which latched onto the suspect’s arm, according to the report.

The suspect, identified as Francis Fasline, 32, of Hubbard, was handcuffed and taken to Mercy Hospital. There, police say he refused a blood alcohol test after admitting to previously drinking.

Fasline faces charges of assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and OVI.