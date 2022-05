YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A juvenile was shot Friday on Millet Avenue in Youngstown, police confirm.

Police haven’t released any details yet.

Investigators are on the scene.

A moped was seen lying in the road as several police units converged on the scene.

Several evidence markers were also placed on the road.

WKBN is working to get more information. Check back here for updates on this developing story.