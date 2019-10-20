‘Just fight through it’: Local boy dedicates unique haircut to grandma with cancer

Logan Tsarnas visited his favorite barbershop in Struthers to get his new haircut

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – A 13-year-old boy from Mahoning County got a very unique and meaningful haircut on Saturday after finding out some great news about his grandmother.

Last year, Lisa Timms was diagnosed with uterine cancer. She had 18 weeks of chemo and 28 radiation treatments.

But this week, Timms got some great news.

“I had a scan this week and my scan came back good. I just had a little bit of change on my lymph nodes but they said it was nothing to be concerned with,” she said.

In honor of her latest scan, her grandson Logan Tsarnas decided to do something special.

“He said, ‘Na Na, how about I go and get the cancer sign on my head?’ And I said, ‘You’d really do that?’ And he said, ‘I would do it for you,'” Timms explained.

And so he did…

At The Fresh Experience, Tsarnas’ favorite barbershop, he got the cancer awareness ribbon and a cross shaved onto his head.

“For all the cancer survivors, people who have been diagnosed, people who have had it. Just in support for them, especially for my grandma, she’s everything to me,” Tsarnas said.

Joe Lovell is Tsarnas’ barber and the owner of Fresh Experience. He said he was happy to do something special.

“I said, ‘Logan, I’m honored. I’d love to bring that to you and your family.’ To allow them to understand that along with the troubles that we all go through, these are the little things that get us through in life,” Lovell said.

After all of the troubles, Tsarnas said he learned an important lesson.

“You just have to fight through it. Accept the truth. Live with it and just pray for the best,” Tsarnas said.