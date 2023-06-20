YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man who had spent 10 years in prison for the theft of several guns was arrested early Monday on a second-degree felony drug charge after reports said he was in a fight with his girlfriend at a home on the West Side.

Bret McFarland, 29, is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in municipal court on a charge of possession of fentanyl, a second-degree felony.

Records from the Ohio Department of Corrections show that McFarland was released from prison June 11 after serving his sentence.

Police also found a gun at the scene and a spent bullet in the wall but according to municipal court records, no gun charges have been filed as of yet.

Reports said officers were called about 4:25 a.m. to a home in the 100 block of Halls Heights Avenue for a report of a fight with a weapon and when they arrived, they could hear McFarland, who was standing at the door, shouting.

A woman there told police she had been arguing with McFarland because he had been out drinking and did not come until 4 a.m., reports said. As they argued in the front yard, the woman called McFarland’s mom, who called police when she heard a gunshot, reports said.

McFarland obeyed police commands and was taken into custody without incident, reports said.

Reports said police found a semiautomatic handgun between the door and the door jamb. While searching for a shell casing, reports said police found a spent bullet in the wall near a door and dug the bullet out to be taken for evidence.

Inside one of McFarland’s pockets was a bag of brown powder that was later determined to be fentanyl, reports said. Officers weighed the fentanyl and said it came out to 20.9 grams. The weight was enough to charge McFarland with a second-degree felony.

In Ohio, the degree of felony for certain drug charges is determined by the weight of the drugs found.

In 2012, McFarland was one of several people charged with breaking into a Market Street gun store and stealing several guns. He pleaded guilty in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for his role in that case and was sentenced to 10 and a half years in prison.

Pistols, revolvers, rifles and shotguns were taken in the break-in, reports at the time said. Over 30 guns were taken.