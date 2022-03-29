YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The owner of a Boardman restaurant is now asking for a jury to hear his case on domestic violence charges.

Police were called to Michael Alberini’s home in December, reporting that he was drunk and holding a rifle on his lap.

A woman at the house, who officers said was barricaded in a bedroom, told them that Alberini had threatened her and said that if she called anyone “there would be a standoff.”

A date for the trial will have to be set, but the case could be heard as soon as this June.

Alberini remains free on bond.

He is the owner and operator of Michael Alberini’s Restaurant on US-224.