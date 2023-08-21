YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a Campbell man accused of a shooting death on the South Side.

Stevie Ballard, 23, is on trial before Judge Anthony Donofrio for aggravated murder and other charges for the Jan. 22, 2022, shooting death of Darrell Jackson, 20, of Youngstown.

Jackson was found shot to death just after 1:20 p.m. in a car at Market Street and East Philadelphia Avenue.

Ballard was not indicted until December for Jackson’s death. He had been in the jail for several months by then on weapons charges in an unrelated case.

Police have not commented on a motive for Jackson’s death.