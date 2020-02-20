Jury selection begins in trial of former Campbell soccer coach

Former high school soccer coach Phil Atsas is accused of stealing money he collected from the parents of players

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Jury selection is underway in Campbell Municipal Court in the first jury trial there in 50-plus years.

Former high school soccer coach Phil Atsas is accused of stealing money he collected from the parents of players for soccer camps and tournaments. According to the district’s superintendent, those fees have been covered by the district.

Police say Atsas was not allowed to handle money after unauthorized fundraising activities in 2014. He was given a written reprimand and suspended from coaching for one year as a result of that incident.

Atsas has been a physical education teacher in the district since the ’90s. He was put on paid administrative duty in September.