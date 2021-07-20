Jury selection begins in case of woman accused of luring man who was robbed and killed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jury selection is underway in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a woman accused of luring a man to be robbed and ultimately shot to death.

Prospective jurors are gathering in the courtroom of Judge Maureen Sweeney to be selected to hear the case against Lyric Moore, 25, who is charged with complicity to aggravated murder, murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and kidnapping for the February 2017 shooting death of 40-year-old Zachary Howell.

Howell was found shot to death and burned beyond recognition in his SUV behind a vacant home in the Sharon Line neighborhood on the east side of the city.

Police said co-defendant Terrell Martin, 40, used Moore to lure Howell out of his Campbell home so Howell could be robbed. He was shot afterward.

Police were able to crack the case because of a cell phone left at the scene where Howell’s body was found. They traced the phone back to Moore, who then led them to Martin. The phone belonged to Moore, police said.

Martin pleaded guilty to charges of murder and aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.