Jury selection begins in Canfield traffic death case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The long-awaited trial of a Canfield man accused of leaving his passenger after wrecking the car they were in began this week.

Michael Malvasi is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI in connection with a crash back in 2017 that claimed the life of his passenger Ryan Lanzo.

Jury selection began Tuesday morning.

Authorities claim Malvasi left the scene of the wreck and walked home but never called for help for his friend.

Opening statements in the case are set for Wednesday.