YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jury selection is underway Monday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in the trial of a man accused of killing the mother of his child.

Steve Green, 26, is on trial before Judge Anthony D’Apolito on charges of aggravated murder and murder for the Oct. 8, 2021, shooting death of Ashley Lockhart, 25.

Lockhart was shot and killed outside the Compass West apartment complex. Green turned himself into police shortly after and has been in the Mahoning County Jail since his arraignment.

At a suppression hearing in December, Green could be seen on video telling township detectives calmly how he fired the fatal shots.

In a video taken while he was questioned by detectives, Green appears calm and speaks in a clear voice throughout the interview, telling detectives matter-of-factly that he had been arguing with Lockhart because he claimed she would not let Green see their daughter.

“It kind of bothers me,” Green tells the detectives. “I’m trying to be in my daughter’s life.”

Green tells the detectives he drove to Compass West, met Lockhart outside, and calmly tells the detectives, “I shot her.”

He said in the video he did not know how many times he fired but he did say in response to a question that the gun he used had a full 15-round magazine.

Green also wrote out a statement for detectives.