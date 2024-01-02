Editor’s note: This story corrects the verdict in Ballard’s previous case. We regret the error.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jury selection began Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a man accused of a 2021 burglary and shooting case.

Jurors reported to the court of Judge Anthony Donofrio for selection in the case against Stevie Ballard, 23, of Campbell.

Ballard faces charges of burglary, felonious assault and weapons under disability for two separate incidents within four days of each other in November 2021 at an Austintown apartment complex.

Ballard had earlier pleaded guilty in the case but took his plea back in September, saying he felt coerced to take a plea because he was facing a murder charge in an unrelated case.

Ballard was accused of the January 2022 shooting death of a man in Youngstown but he was found not guilty Aug. 23 by jurors following a brief trial

Ballard is charged with a Nov. 18, 2021, break-in at a Westminster Avenue apartment where a man was pistol-whipped and suffered four broken ribs.

Four days later, Ballard is accused of getting into a shootout with a different man at the same apartment complex. No one was injured.

Prosecutors have not released a motive for either crime.