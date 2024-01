WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The trial against a woman accused in the November 2022 death of Jesare’e Harris is underway.

A jury was seated Tuesday afternoon for Kenyana Pennock’s trial.

Pennock is charged with murder, felonious assault and reckless homicide stemming from Harris’s death.

Police say Harris fell off the hood of the vehicle Pennock was driving. Harris died six days later from a brain injury.

Pennock’s trial is expected to last at least through Thursday.