YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A jury Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court has found a man guilty of raping a woman in 2013.

Jurors returned their verdicts about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the case of Franklin Herns, 24, of Youngstown.

Herns, who is already serving a prison sentence for another rape, was indicted last year in the case on a charge of rape.

That indictment came after new information in the case came forward after Herns was sentenced to prison.

Sentencing will be at a later date.