YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A jury in Mahoning County found a man accused of sex crimes against two children not guilty of all charges.

Butler Johnson, V, 30, was on trial before Judge Anthony Donofrio on a 15-count indictment, which included charges of rape, attempted rape, gross sexual imposition and unlawful sexual conduct.

As Johnson waited for the verdicts to be read, he struggled to catch his breath. His attorney reached over to hand him a tissue for the tears that streamed down his face.

One by one, the judge read the counts, following with a not guilty verdict. By the 12th count, you could hear Johnson’s family quietly crying, and by the 15th count, his family released a sob of relief and had to be removed from the courtroom.

After the hearing, Johnson and his family hugged and celebrated the verdicts.

“Stopped my whole life for two years and a half, straight completely, just nothing but this case, and I’m just happy it’s over with and I can finally go home to my family, and celebrate and I wanna thank the Lord again and thank my attorney,” Johnson said.

Investigators had said that he committed sex crimes against two children — ages 4 and 12 at the time. He was arrested in October 2020 on the charges.