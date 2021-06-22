Jury delivers swift verdict in East Liverpool child abuse case

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – A Columbiana County jury needed less than an hour to convict a man from East Liverpool of repeatedly abusing a young boy.

Thomas Browning was found guilty of both child endangering and felonious assault.

The case was tried last week and deliberations began Monday.

Browning was indicted last June and picked up by U.S. Marshals a month later.

The investigation started after doctors noticed bruising on the 2-year-old’s body.

Browning will be sentenced early next month.

Michaele Thorne was also charged in the case. She pleaded guilty to child endangering. As part of her plea deal, prosecutors say she had to cooperate in the case against Browning.

Thorne’s sentencing is set for September 20.