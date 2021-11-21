Jury convicts Youngstown man, arrested on federal gun charges during investigation of online threats

(WKBN) – A federal grand jury returned guilty verdicts against a Youngstown man arrested on a federal firearms charge after an affidavit said he made threats online just hours after his son’s death.

Damon Lamont Irby, Sr., 45, was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of a firearm and ammunition by a person with a prior misdemeanor domestic violence conviction.

The verdict came down Thursday following a two-day trial before Judge John R. Adams.

The FBI arrested Irby in March.

He is the father of Damon Irby Jr., 19, who was shot and killed while in an SUV at 3405 Market St.

An affidavit in the case stated that just hours after his son was killed, the elder Irby posted a video to Facebook in which he said, “…and they got siblings. You can start counting your [expletive] days…if he [his son’s killer] still got his mom and dad still alive. I am talking about every single one that has to do with this [expletive].”

Later, he posted an image where he wrote: “When do I stop killing? When I kill who killed my son or when I killed who made them? We about to find out, Youngstown. I’m on my way.”

A family friend who asked not to be identified said in the wake of those posts, Irby Sr. wrote other posts after those cited in the affidavit where he said he did not want to ever hurt another person. The friend said he was devastated by his son’s death.

The investigation that led to the gun charges began in February of 2019, however, according to the same affidavit. That affidavit said investigators found Irby Sr.’s DNA on a gun they discovered during an investigation.

According to court records, Irby Sr. is not allowed to have a gun because of several criminal convictions dating back to 1995 in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court and 1998 in the federal court system.

Irby is scheduled to be sentenced on March 15, 2022.