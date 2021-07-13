Jury begins deliberations in deadly Canfield crash case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Closing arguments have finished in the trial of a Canfield man accused of crashing his car in 2017 and leaving his hurt passenger to die. The jury will now decide the case.

Michael Malvasi, Jr. is facing aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI charges in the crash that killed his friend, Ryan Lanzo.

Prosecutors told jurors the evidence shows Malvasi was driving drunk early the morning of November 18, 2017, when he crashed his car and Lanzo was killed.

Malvai’s attorney claims the evidence does not provide Malvasi was driving at the time of the crash, even if the defendant did make a number of bad decisions then.

Malvasi has repeatedly claimed Lanzo was the driver.