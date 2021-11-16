Jurors watch video of arrest in trial of man accused of assaulting Boardman officers

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman police sergeant testified Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that a New Castle, Pa. man was responsible this summer for the first “Signal 12” for the department in over 20 years.

Sgt. Glen Patton testified before Judge Anthony Donofrio that the May 31 arrest of Shawn Drogus, 31, at the Days Inn on South Avenue required assistance from whoever was available from any department, which necessitated the Signal 12.

Drogus is on trial on charges of felonious assault, three counts of felony assault and obstructing official business for the arrest about 1 a.m. May 31.

Jurors watched not only cell phone video but also video from the dash cam of an ambulance and saw and heard the arrest of Drogus, who police said was interfering when they were called to the hotel for a report of a problem in the parking lot and found a woman who appeared to be ill.

Reports said Drogus refused to leave when asked by police and his brother Shane Drogus, also 31, started yelling at police to leave his brother alone. Reports said both men appeared drunk and Shane Drogus began filming when police tried to arrest his brother.

It took at least four officers to get Shawn Drogus under control, and Patton said their main goal was to keep his arms and legs from flailing. Patton said he was kicked in the chest several times, and he can be seen flying through the air in one of those kicks.

He managed to get one of his arms, Patton added, but “still, it is everything I can do to hold on,” he said.

The main video jurors heard is very loud, with Shawn Drogus and others yelling. Shawn Drogus is yelling “No!” and “Stop!” at the top of his lungs several times, and after he was under control, he shouted: “I need all the badge numbers! All the badge numbers! All of ya’ll!”

Patton said his department has a “Code 7,” which they use in case they need other officers from the township to assist, but the Signal 12 is for any officer regardless of jurisdiction to assist if they are close, Patton said.

Shane Drogus pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of obstructing official business, a second degree misdemeanor, and was given a suspended 90-day jail sentence with credit for one day served.