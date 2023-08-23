YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jurors Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court are expected to hear from the lead investigator in a South Side murder case.

City police Detective Sgt. Jerry Fulmer is expected to be called by prosecutors before Judge Anthony Donofrio in the case of Stevie Ballard, 23, of Campbell.

Ballard is accused of the Jan. 22, 2022, shooting death of Darrell Jackson, 22, who was found in a car at Market Street and East Philadelphia Avenue.

A jury was seated Monday. They began hearing testimony Tuesday.

Wednesday, jurors heard from police officers who initially responded to the shooting scene.

Ballard was not indicted by a grand jury until December when he was already in the county jail on an unrelated weapons charge.