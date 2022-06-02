YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A jury in Mahoning Common Pleas Court has found an Alliance man not guilty of aggravated murder but could not come to a verdict on a murder charge in the case of a Smith Township teenager missing since 2009.

Robert L. Moore, 51, has been on trial since May 23 on a charge he murdered Glenna Jean White, 17.

Jurors had been deliberating since Tuesday afternoon. Wednesday afternoon, they told the judge they were deadlocked and she told them to continue deliberating until they could teach a verdict.

At about 1:30 p.m. Thursday, they informed Judge Maureen Sweeney they reached their decision.

White was last seen alive on June 2, 2009, at an Alliance home where she had been drinking with several people, including Moore.

Prosecutors said White claimed Moore tried to rape her and Moore angrily took her home. That was the last time White was seen alive. Her body has never been found.

When Moore returned, he was covered in blood and mud. A witness testified Moore claimed he was stopped at a stop sign in front of a bar when White jumped out of the car and then three men from the bar jumped him and beat him up.

The case was reopened in 2017 after an investigator from the Portage County Drug Task Force received a tip, which allowed him to reopen the case. A grand jury indicted Moore in December.

Moore also served 15 years on a manslaughter charge for the death of a woman in 1993 at Berlin Lake in Stark County.

Defense attorney Jeffrey Haupt objected several times to allowing prosecutors to tell jurors about that case, saying it would prejudice juries against his client, but Judge Sweeney overruled each objection.

Haupt also objected to testimony from a witness who told jurors White claimed Moore tried to rape her, but Judge Sweeney also denied that objection. She also allowed testimony about a fire a week after White disappeared that destroyed the car Moore used to drive her home. Prosecutors claim the fire could have been set to destroy evidence, but Haupt said there was no evidence that the fire was purposely set.

Moore will remain in the county jail while prosecutors decide whether to retry him on the murder charge.

Reporter Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.