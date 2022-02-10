Jurors return verdict in Youngstown triple murder trial

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Jurors in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court found two men guilty of the November 2018 shooting deaths of three people, one of them a baby.

The verdicts were delivered just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday found Taquashon Ray and Shainquon Sharpe, both 25, guilty of three counts of aggravated murder for the Nov. 7, 2018 shooting deaths of Edward Morris, 21; Valarcia Blair, 19; and their three-month-old son, Tariq.

They were shot in a car parked in front of a home at the intersection of Pasadena Avenue and Gibson Street. Edward Morris was found shot to death in the driver’s seat, a .45-caliber handgun on his lap. Blair and Tariq were both alive when the first officers arrived. Tariq was taken by police to St. Elizabeth Health Center, where he died. Blair also died at the hospital.

Jurors began deliberating Wednesday after lunch before adjourning at 4:30 p.m. They returned at 9 a.m. Thursday to continue deliberations.

Testimony in the trial began Jan. 26 and was delayed twice for weather, once because a prosecutor was ill and another time so defense attorneys could have a chance to examine cell phone evidence.

It took detectives almost a year to the day of the killings to get a grand jury indictment. They used cell phone records that they said showed Ray plotting to kill Edward Morris and Sharpe talking about buying guns.

Ray also told police he was present at the scene in a car that was parked in front of the car the victims were in. Sharpe’s DNA was found on a shell casing at the scene.

Defense attorneys stressed throughout the trial that there were no eyewitnesses that saw Sharpe at the crime scene or saw Ray with a gun at the crime scene.