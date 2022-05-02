YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An assistant prosecutor told jurors today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that the 2020 death of a Boardman woman could be termed “a building of violence” that escalated to the point where Jennifer Mullen died.

However, defense attorney James Wise said there is no way to tell that the injuries the 35-year-old Mullen died from June 1, 2020, were inflicted by his client and her boyfriend at the time, 46-year-old George Hill.

Jurors heard closing arguments from Wise and Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin in the case of Hill, who is charged with murder, felonious assault and domestic violence for the death of Mullen, who died at St. Elizabeth Health Center from injuries she received either May 30 or May 31, 2020 in her Shields Road home.

Judge Anthony D’Apolito is hearing the case, which began last week. Jurors are expected to begin deliberating Monday afternoon.

McLaughlin told jurors Mullen was covered in bruises, too many bruises in too many places to come from a fall and that Hill beat her regularly until the night she died.

The night she died, Mullen had gone out for drinks at a nearby bar and Hill told Boardman detectives she had been drunk and drank several Long Island Iced Teas.

However, McLaughlin said that blood and urine tests performed on Mullen detected no alcohol and that Hill also lied about the kind of drinks he claimed Mullen drank. Testimony showed that Mullen did not prefer those kinds of drinks, McLaughlin said.

Hill also took at least three videos of Mullen as she lay in a “stupor,” waiting several hours before calling an ambulance, McLaughlin said. She said he did that because he knew the injuries she sustained were serious and he did not want to get in trouble.

McLaughlin also said that investigators found no alcohol in the house.

Wise said Mullen’s own daughter testified that her mother did drink and she and Hill fought about her drinking. Wise said the daughter was forced to hide alcohol from Mullen and that Hill told police that Mullen had fallen before she died.

Wise said the coroner who did the autopsy said the fatal injury could have been caused by a fall, He also said a lay person would not have been able to determine that her injuries were serious enough to require immediate medical attention.

“Your own common sense should tell you that the only way she could die was from a fall,” Wise said.