Junior Fair still taking place amid canceled Canfield Fair; livestock auction bids open

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – The gates are closed for the Canfield Fairgrounds on what would have been the 2020 fair weekend. But, there is still activity on the grounds — the Junior Fair is still taking place.

The Canfield Fair board decided on holding the Junior Fair so 4-H kids could auction off their animals even though they would still be facing pandemic-related challenges.

“It’s such a force of habit to be down with them and want to be helping them, and it’s hard to get as close them with the mask on because it looks different to them,” said Junior Fair participant Katie Byers.

“We get to meet the people who are interested in buying our projects. We get to explain how 4-H’s are important, how it impacts their lives, and we didn’t really get to do that this year,” said another participant, Maggie Byers.

This year, 700 kids are participating in the event. The only people who can attend are the parents and those registered to bid at the auctions.

“They’ve taken care of animals all summer long and it’s a good thing to see them rewarded for all of their work and the efforts they have done,” said Doug Martig, a member of the Market Livestock Committee.

Katie said she has had her pig since last October. That amount of time comes with a lot of patience, which is what keeps their customers coming back for more.

“It kind of helps them want to buy our pigs more when they know how much goes into making them the way they are,” Katie said.

As you can imagine, raising animals comes with a price, and these auctions help out with that.

“These auctions are the only way that we can afford to put all of this extra money into the way they look for market and how they act for show and extra supplements they need, because we know when we take them to auction, we know the community will be here for us,” Maggie said.

Friday will be the livestock auction — online bidding opened on Thursday.

The fair runs through Sunday with the 4-H kids taking part in animal competitions over the weekend.

Another tradition of the Canfield Fair is crowning the 4-H king and queen, which still took place at the Junior Fair on Thursday.

This year’s king is Marcus Moliterno from Canfield and the queen is Sarah DeLucia from New Springfield.