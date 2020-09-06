Junior Fair continues on Labor Day weekend

Although the Canfield Fair was canceled this year, the Junior Fair is still taking place with precautions

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Although the Canfield Fair was canceled this year, the Junior Fair is still taking place. The President of the Fair Board says things may look different, but they’re making the best out of it.

“Instead of having 80,000 people here today, we’ve probably had 1,000 here today,” said President Ward Campbell.

The gates are closed for the Canfield Fairground on what would have been the 2020 fair weekend, but there is still activity on the grounds. The Junior Fair is still taking place.

“We put on a show and sell for the youth of the Valley to be able to sell their animals and for the kids who did projects so they could come. We’re just trying to make it as normal as we can for the kids this year,” Campbell said.

Although things are different this year, Campbell says he’s grateful that Governor DeWine and the Board of Health allowed them to hold their events.

In return, they’ve done their part in taking the right health precautions.

“We sanitize the bleachers, the tables and chairs, so it’s been quite a challenge, but we’ve accomplished it successfully, and the kids and families are happy,” Campbell said.

He says they’re also in the process of completing their new 4H building, a 35,000 square foot multipurpose room in which they hope will bring in more revenue.

“Maintaining the fair is very expensive, so if we can have an event center that we can rent out every weekend throughout the year, hopefully we can have enough income to help maintain the rest of the fair,” Campbell said.

With next year’s fair being the 175th anniversary, Campbell says he’s hopeful that they’re able to provide the best fair yet.

“I hope they can see the kids standing next to me, that’s what the fair is all about,” Campbell said. “Making memories and watching these kids grow up to be where I’m at someday.”