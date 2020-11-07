Junior Cavs League takes over Canfield to give kids the all-star experience

Organizers say they usually take the kids to the games in Cleveland but wanted to do something different this year

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – About 250 kids who are part of the MKU Athletics program had a very special night.

The organization partnered up with the Junior Cavs League to bring a unique event to St. Michael’s Church in Canfield.

It was a night to remember.

“I like to call it the Cavs are taking over Canfield tonight,” said MKU Athletics commissioner Steve Reynolds.

A chance for kids to feel like they are basketball all-stars.

“They’re actually getting drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers, they’re official. They have the official Cavs uniform. You can see the backdrop here. They have the official draft hat. They get the whole NBA experience,” Reynolds said.

“This is such an exciting event for the boys and girls to see the Cavs. They have some gear and they just love the excitement of having a draft,” said mom Becky Campbell.

“Usually, when kids go to the games they don’t have interactions. Some kids are sitting at the very top, some kids may have the opportunity to sit floor side. Tonight, everyone gets the same experience. They’re interacting with Cavs representatives, with the mascot. They’re getting gifts, hats. It’s a draft day for them,” Reynolds said.

Originally, players from the Cavaliers were supposed to come to town, but COVID-19 stopped them from making the trip.

“There were some players who RSVP’d earlier this year before March hit,” Reynolds said.

But the kids said they had a great time getting their picture taken with the mascot and they’re really excited to shoot some hoops in the upcoming season.