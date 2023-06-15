YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — All week celebrations for Juneteenth are happening across Youngstown.

The Youngstown Juneteenth Committee has activities for everyone to enjoy. Event organizers say this year’s theme is “Bringing Joy to Juneteenth.”

Committee chairperson Joseph Napier says three years ago the group had a plan to expand the celebration to a week-long event. With the help of a dedicated team and sponsors, their vision is coming true.

“We were doing just the weekend,” Napier said. “We held an annual brunch that culminated into us doing a week-long celebration.”

Juneteenth was just recognized as a federal holiday in 2021. Napier said that prior to his appointment as committee chair, there were few Juneteenth celebrations in Youngstown.

“Throughout Ohio, they had a Juneteenth celebration in Mansfield. But I was really inundated with the concept of Juneteenth as a child. So without that, I probably would not be inspired to do what I’m doing today,” Napier said.

June 19, 1865, is the day approximately 250,000 enslaved Africans living in Galveston, Texas were declared free. This is about two years after President Abraham Lincoln’s emancipation proclamation. They were informed by Union soldiers on the day. After they learned of their freedom, celebrations took place all over Texas.

“The epicenter was Galveston, Texas back in 1865,” Napier said. “We really want to hold true to the stories that they carry and the joy that they carry.”

Now, celebrations continue across the United States.