YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown is celebrating Juneteenth with a number of events, including a Father’s Day Car Show.

The car show will be held on Father’s Day, June 18, and starts at noon.

It’s happening in Community Alley, right underneath the Market Street Bridge.

“Sunday is our more laid-back day, so we’ll have our car show, vendors. So, you can come back, bring your lawn chair and just have a good time,” said Leonard Carter, organizer of the event.

Car enthusiasts can join the show by simply showing up the day of and paying a $25 entry fee. There will be contests for best rims, best paint, best overall, best motorcycle and best sling.

“We’re looking for all types of cars. Old school cars, classic cars, mopars, tuners, just a wide variety, we want everyone to come and enjoy themselves,” said Anthony Young, one of the organizers.

The show is being put on by Youngstown Safe Zones and DNA Detailing, along with the Juneteenth Cultural Festival.