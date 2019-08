Allen is one of two men accused in Harrison's death

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – July selection is underway for a man charged in a 2016 Youngstown murder case.

Jalon Allen is facing charges in the shooting death and robbery of Andre Harrison. It happened at a home on Youngstown’s north side.

The house was then burned to the ground.

Allen is one of two men accused in Harrison’s death. David Oliver pleaded guilty on Friday and faces the possibility of life in prison.