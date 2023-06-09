COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Below is a list of upcoming Fourth of July events and fireworks displays in Columbiana in 2023.

Are we missing something? Send us your community fireworks or event information.

We will add to this list as new events are scheduled.

For information regarding other Fourth of July celebrations around the valley, you can visit here.

Columbiana — First Annual Fireworks Show at Shaker Woods

This will be Shaker Woods’ first fireworks show!

Activities include: Food trucks, live music and a fireworks show by Phantom Fireworks.

Will be hosted at: Shaker Woods, located at 44337 County Line Rd.

The event begins: Saturday, July 1 at 5 p.m. The fireworks show will start when the sun goes down.

Shaker Woods is still accepting sponsors for the event. Sponsorships for the event come in packages full of rewards for those who donate. For more information, you can visit this link. Proceedings from the event will go to Shaker Woods Helping Hands, a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring hope in the community.

Columbiana — Fireworks at Firestone

Fireworks at Firestone is hosting its second annual Fourth of July celebration. This year provides a variety of events, special guest MC Chip Highley, as well as entertainment from The Conkle Brothers and Chris Higbee.

Activities include: a day of celebration, food, and music.

8:00 a.m. – 9:00 a.m. – Fishing Contests at Mirror Lake

8:30 a.m. – Pickleball Tournament (Age 55 and over)

10:00 a.m. – Sailboat Building and Race

10:30 a.m. – Pickleball Tournament (Age 55 and lower)

11:00 a.m. – Pet Contest and Parade (Registration at 10:00 a.m.)

12:00 p.m. – Cornhole Tournament

1:00 p.m. – Ice Cream Eating Contest

2:00 p.m. – Watermelon Eating Contest

3:00 p.m. – Pie Eating Contest

3:00 p.m. – Town Talent Showcase

4:00 p.m. – Flag Hunt Contest

5:00 p.m. – Airplane Flying Contest

6:00 p.m. – Conkle Brothers

7:55 p.m. – Honor Guard

7:55 p.m. – Skydivers

8:00 p.m. – Chris Higbee

10:00 p.m. – Fireworks Show

Will be hosted at: Firestone Park, located at 338 E Park Ave.

The event begins: Tuesday, July 4 at 8 a.m. ending after the fireworks show at 10 p.m.

The event is still looking for volunteers as well as sponsors. Those who volunteer will receive a free shirt. For more information about Fireworks at Firestone, you can visit their website.