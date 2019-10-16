Judges serve pancakes at Mahoning County Bar Association

Judges served as celebrity chefs at Pancakes for Pro Bono

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – Five local judges swapped out the gavel for the spatula Wednesday for a good cause. Wednesday was the annual Pancakes for Pro Bono event at the Mahoning County Bar Association.

Judges Donofrio, Baldwin, DiSalvo, Morgan and Johnson all served as celebrity chefs.

Their one and only task—cook flapjacks on the griddle!

It was all thanks to local attorneys who take on cases for free, volunteering their time to those who can’t afford legal help.

Attorney Karen Bovard said, “I just feel it’s really important for all that we’ve been given and blessed with to give back and legal aid does a fantastic job working with the community and I’m really happy to be part of that, to be able to volunteer with them.”

